Knicks Interested in Ex-Celtics Star Marcus Smart

The New York Knicks are interested in trading for former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Kris Pursiainen of CBS Sports and Ballislife.com.

The Knicks have had “internal discussions about a potential deal for Marcus Smart, per sources familiar with the situation,” Pursiainen wrote on X.

“NYK has had rumored interest in Smart before. No deal is imminent but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market.”

This news comes a week after the Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves received a 2025 top-13-protected first-round pick from New York via the Detroit Pistons.

The Charlotte Hornets were the third team in the trade. Charlotte received DaQuan Jeffries (sign-and-trade), Charlie Brown Jr. (sign-and-trade), and Duane Washington (sign-and-trade) from New York.

The Hornets were also sent the Denver Nuggets’ or Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 second-round pick (whichever is least favorable from Timberwolves), the Golden State Warriors’ 2026 second-round pick (from Knicks), New York’s 2031 second-round pick, and $7.2 million cash from the Knicks.

New York Knicks have limited draft capital for potential Marcus Smart trade after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns

Per Spotrac, the Knicks owe the Brooklyn Nets nearly all of their first-round picks until 2029, and the Nets also hold swap rights over their 2028 first-rounder. All the Knicks can trade away is a heavily-protected Washington Wizards first-round pick, in addition to swap rights over their 2026 and 2030 first-round picks.

More importantly, Towns is in the first season of the four-year, $220 million supermax extension he signed in 2022. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported Wednesday that the Knicks are $3.6 million below the second apron and have two roster spots to fill.

The Knicks would have to find a way to match Smart’s $20.2 million salary for this season. This is part of the four-year, $76.49 million contract extension he signed with the Celtics in 2021.

Trading for Smart might not be the best plan for the Knicks. After all, the former Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a series of injuries. He only appeared in 20 games last season due to a left foot sprain and the rupture of the proximal interphalangeal joint central slip in his right ring finger.