New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has a bone chip in his right thumb in addition to the sprain he sustained in Monday’s 124-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons, sources confirmed to the New York Post on Wednesday.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns sustained his thumb sprain when he smacked his shooting hand on the backboard

Towns injured his thumb in the first half of Monday’s game, when he smacked his shooting hand on the backboard on a drive. He played the rest of the game, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds in 43 minutes.

However, Towns grabbed at his hand several times throughout game.

After initially being listed as questionable to play Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, he was eventually ruled out before the game because his thumb had noticeable swelling.

“We’ll see where he is [Thursday],” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Towns’ status during his pregame news conference. He also missed three games earlier this season due to knee soreness.

In September, Towns was acquired by the Knicks in a blockbuster trade on the eve of training camp. Through 38 games (all starts) with New York, the 7-footer has averaged 25.4 points, a career-high 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 34.7 minutes per contest.

Towns is also shooting career bests of 55% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range. His player efficiency rating (26.6) and true shooting percentage (66.4%) are new career marks as well.

According to Basketball Reference, Towns leads the NBA this season in total rebounds (530), defensive rebounds (416), personal fouls (136), and total rebound percentage (23.1%).

The Kentucky product has ranked third among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in each of the first two rounds of All-Star voting, putting him on track to start in the game.

That would be a first for him after making four All-Star teams as a reserve during nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin his NBA career.

New York entered Wednesday’s game with a 26-15 record, putting the Knicks on pace for a 52-win season. New York went on to defeat the 76ers 125-119 in overtime.

The Knicks host the Timberwolves on Friday.