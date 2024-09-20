New York Knicks guard Miles McBride locked down the deal for a luxurious apartment at West Chelsea’s One High Line for $15,500 per month, according to Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post.

According to Jacob, One High Line raked in a ridiculous $800 million in sales during the first half of 2024, including a shocking $52 million penthouse sale in the summer.

McBride’s 1,600-square-foot pad is a 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit. McBride, 24, was able to work out a contract with One High Line with help from Douglas Elliman’s Ben Jacobs and Jessica Chestler.

The landlord was repped by Alyssa Brody and William Kuchins from the Development Marketing Team, per Jacobs. Living space features include oak chevron floors, Molteni kitchen designs, and a Gaggenau appliance package.

Additionally, the unit is outfitted with marble accents dominate, Calacatta Gold countertops, Saint Laurent marble borders, and a Kaldewei soaking tub.

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride signed a three-year, $13 million contract extension in December 2023

In the primary suite, McBride has motorized blackout shades and custom furniture from RH and William Yoaward. It also has an enormous walk-in closet from California Closets. The ensuite bathroom has marble floors, radiant heat, and a huge tub as well.

Moreover, his second bedroom features a marble-clad bathroom with radiant heat. The living room offers a 65-inch Samsung Frame TV, custom rugs, and a marble dining table.

One High Line residents can also enjoy top-tier amenities such as a lap pool, a golf simulator, and services from the upcoming Faena Hotel.

Although the 2-bed, 2.5-bath unit is costly, McBride can still afford the Bjarke Ingels-designed living space.

In December 2023, he signed a three-year, $13 million contract extension with the Knicks. Per Spotrac, his average annual salary is $4.33 million. His deal carries a $4.71 million base salary for the 2024-25 season.

In 68 games (14 starts) with New York last season, he averaged career highs of 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 19.5 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 45.2% from the field, 41% from 3-point range, and 86% at the free throw line.

The West Virginia product recorded a career-high 29 points in the Knicks’ 119-112 victory against the Golden State Warriors on March 18 and in a 145-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on March 27. Against Toronto, he finished 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from the floor and hit a career-best nine 3-pointers on 14 attempts (64.3%).