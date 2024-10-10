Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Expected to Return From Injury in 2025

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is targeting a season debut in January as he rehabs two ankle procedures over the last year, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday.

Robinson, 26, dealt with stress fractures in his left ankle at multiple points last season that required surgery two different times. The first procedure occurred in December 2023 and sidelined him for 50 games.

The 7-footer then underwent a second procedure in May after injuring his ankle in Game 3 of New York’s first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported in September that Robinson and the Knicks were targeting a “December/January return date” for the Western Kentucky product. The team wants to ensure he is fully healthy before playing him.

Injuries have been a continuous problem throughout Robinson’s career. He has only played more than 60 games once in the past four seasons. The recovery time for his latest injury will depend on the rehabilitation process.

New York Knicks centers Karl-Anthony Towns, Jericho Sims will play the majority of the minutes until Mitchell Robinson returns

In 31 games (21 starts) last season, he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 24.8 minutes per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 40.9% at the free throw line.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he looks forward to working with the big-man trio of Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jericho Sims. Both Towns and Sims are expected to play the majority of the center minutes.

Before trading for Towns, the Knicks had a glaring weakness at the center spot. During the offseason, primary starter Isaiah Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

New York also re-signed center/forward Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal over the summer. The team guaranteed Sims’ $2.09 million salary for 2024-25 as well.

Additionally, the Knicks signed Thibodeau and All-Star guard Jalen Brunson to contract extensions and re-signed free agent forward OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal.