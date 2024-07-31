Knicks Re-Sign Precious Achiuwa to One-Year, $6M Contract

The New York Knicks are re-signing forward/center Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million contract, his representative, Raymond Brothers, informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York Knicks acquired Precious Achiuwa from Toronto Raptors in a trade deal last December

Achiuwa, who turns 25 on Sept. 19, was acquired by the Knicks last season in the OG Anunoby trade with the Toronto Raptors. The five-year veteran became a key member of New York’s rotation after the deal.

In 74 games (18 starts) split between the Raptors and Knicks last season, he averaged 7.6 points and career highs of 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also shot 50.1% from the field and just 26.8% from 3-point range.

However, in 49 games (18 starts) with New York, he averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 24.2 minutes per contest. All of his starts last season were in a Knicks uniform.

“With Isaiah [Hartenstein], showing us, and then Precious coming in, there were obviously things that we liked about them,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after Achiuwa posted a season-high 23 points on Feb. 14.

“That’s why we traded for him, but he’s shown us a lot and it’s given us more versatility. We have size now at the four. He can play the four or the five and play it well. He’s got great feet, so that’s a big plus for us.”

Achiuwa can play as a forward or center

Achiuwa also started twice in the playoffs after injuries decimated the frontcourt. During Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, he put up 12 points on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the floor against the Indiana Pacers.

Although he’s a serviceable defensive player, Achiuwa’s glaring weakness is his shooting. He excelled in the Knicks’ rotation last season when defending the paint and attacking the offensive glass.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder can be utilized as a forward or center. The Knicks’ current depth chart at center include Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Josh Hart, Keita Bates-Diop, and Pacome Dadiet round out the frontcourt.

Achiuwa is now set to enter his fifth NBA season. He was drafted by the Miami Heat with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Memphis. The Nigerian hooper was traded to Toronto following his rookie season.