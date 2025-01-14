NBA Headlines

Knicks trade rumors: Jericho Sims could be moved ahead of the deadline

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

January 14, 2025

At 26-15, the New York Knicks are third in the East after the first two weeks of 2025. The team is 5-5 in their last 10 and is coming off a 124-119 loss to Detroit on Monday. This offseason, the Knicks went all-in and made two big-time trades. New York traded with their cross-town rivals to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Nets. 

Additionally, the Knicks made a deal with the Timberwolves to acquire all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Trading for Towns has elevated the Knicks to an even greater team than they’ve been in the past. With how dominant the big man has been, backups for New York are being used sparingly by Tom Thibodeau. That’s why one Knicks center is being mentioned as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline on 2/6.  Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that Jericho Sims could be shopped by the Knicks over the next two to three weeks.

Will the Knicks find a trade partner who wants to acquire Jericho Sims?


With a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Knicks selected Jericho Sims out of Texas. As a rookie in 2021-22, Sims played in 41 games and made five starts. Early in his career, Sims was the backup to Mitchell Robinson but New York’s roster has evolved. Sims has found himself at third and fourth on the depth chart over the last two seasons. Karl-Anthony Towns is the starting center and Precious Achiuwa is his backup. Towns averages (34.7) minutes and Achiuwa averages (17.5) minutes per game.

That doesn’t leave much playing time for Sims each night. In 2024-25, the fourth-year big man has played in 32 of their 41 games and has made three starts. His (11.6) minutes per game is a career-low. New York has sufficient depth at center with Mitchell Robinson set to return at some point in 2025. Sims is a trade candidate for the Knicks if the team can find a trade partner. He’s playing on a three-year, $5.6 million contract. Making the 26-year-old an easy player for New York to move in a trade.