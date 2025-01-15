Knicks Trade Rumors: Jonas Valanciunas Linked Amid Injuries

The New York Knicks are interested in a potential trade for Washington Wizards veteran center Jonas Valanciunas while big man Mitchell Robinson remains sidelined, SNY’s Ian Begley reported Wednesday morning.

Knicks Trade Rumors: New York Wants Jonas Valanciunas Since Mitchell Robinson Will Likely Not Return Until Early February

The Knicks hold “solid belief” that Robinson will return to the court around early February, according to Begley. In the meantime, New York could add frontcourt depth to support big man star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Robinson has been out since last year’s playoffs. The 26-year-old had ankle procedures in Dec. 2023 and May 2024. In 31 games (21 starts) last season, he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 24.8 minutes per contest.

Other teams have also been inquiring about Valanciunas, especially the Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Dec. 31 that “the Lakers will continue to try and acquire Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital, and Gabe Vincent is expected to be dangled in talks as well.”

Wizards Could Receive Two Second-Rounders For Valanciunas

The Athletic’s Josh Robbins and David Aldridge reported Tuesday that Washinton might get just two second-round picks in return for Valanciunas. They said the Wizards “will consider” a trade for the right offer but added how “finding a trade that serves the team’s long-term goals will be challenging.”

Through 38 games (eight starts), Valanciunas is averaging 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a career-low 19.8 minutes per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field and a career-best 91% at the foul line.

Per Spotrac, the 32-year-old Valanciunas signed a three-year, $30.3 million during the offseason with the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Washington.

He’ll make just under $10.4 million next season, and his $10 million salary for 2026-27 is non-guaranteed. His 2026-27 salary will become fully guaranteed on June 29, 2026.