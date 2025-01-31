Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Interested In Raptors’ Chris Boucher

The New York Knicks reportedly have interest in Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher as next Thursday’s trade deadline approaches, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. Bondy reported the news in his Post Sports+ Inside the Knicks newsletter.

HoopsHype’s Michael A. Scotto previously reported on Tuesday that the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Knicks have all inquired about Boucher, who’s in the final season of a three-year, $35.25 million contract.

Since Boucher is best friends with Knicks forward OG Anunoby, who landed in New York on Dec. 30, 2023, via trade after being with Toronto for over six seasons, it explains why the Oregon product wants to play in the Big Apple.

“That’s what you guys are going to get all the time [from Anunoby being quiet]. Don’t be surprised,” Boucher told Bondy. “It’s just his personality. That’s how he became my best friend, to be honest with you. At first I was like, ‘Man, why is he like that?’

“And when I realized that’s really who he is, I was like, ‘Well, you could always work with people like that, people who stay to themselves regardless of what happens.'”

New York Could Add Boucher For Frontcourt Depth

For that reason, Anunoby would be the first to welcome Boucher to the Knicks. The eight-year veteran would also be a solid pickup for a Knicks team that’s won five straight games to move to 32-16, just a game back of the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference.

More importantly, considering New York could use more depth off the bench, Boucher would be a great option to fill that role while serving as another sharpshooter for the playoff contender.

In 42 games played off the bench this season, Boucher has averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 17.4 minutes per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field, 37.3% from deep, and 79.5% at the free throw line.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.