The Nike sneakers Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wore when he tore his Achilles — one of the most memorable moments of his NBA career — are set to hit the auction block via Sotheby’s, according to TMZ Sports.

The size 14 Kobe 8 Elites that Kobe wore during the Warriors-Lakers regular-season finale game on April 12, 2013, will be up for grabs. Early in the second half, the 18-time All-Star hyper-extended his knee. He could barely walk across the court, hobbling on one foot and both of his hands to midcourt.

However, Kobe did return to action, finishing with 34 points. Then with three minutes left, the late Hall of Famer tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter, but he made two free throws to tie the game at 109 before limping off the court.

“‘The Achilles Game’ is remembered as a perfect embodiment of Kobe’s spirit, an unrelenting desire to be the best at all costs, to put the game ahead of himself, and to the resilience he had to eventually recover and come back from his injury,” the catalogue note reads for the Sotheby’s listing.

The rare sneakers are expected to fetch $600,000! The bidding starts on February 7.

“There is no moment in Kobe’s career more emblematic of the ‘Mamba Mentality’ than the ‘Achilles Game,’ a testament to his unyielding commitment to excellence and competitive spirit,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles, said in a statement.

“Although blessed with a natural gift for the game of basketball, what really set him apart from the competition was his unrelenting drive to make himself better every day. These game-worn sneakers encapsulate the remarkable fortitude that made him one of the greatest to ever play the game.”

Reflecting on the moment in the Showtime feature film MUSE, Kobe said, “As soon as I made the move, I knew it. It feels like the shock absorbers in the back of your foot are just gone… I remember feeling the silence. I remember feeling the fear… 35 years old. 17, 18 years in the league. I’m like, this could be a wrap. And that’s what the silence was.”

Lakers Legend Posted A Message On Facebook After His Injury

Furthermore, Kobe Bryant posted this message on Facebook after suffering his Achilles injury:

“This is such BS! All the training and sacrifice just flew out the window with one step that I’ve done millions of times! The frustration is unbearable. The anger is rage. Why the hell did this happen?!? Makes no damn sense. Now I’m supposed to come back from this and be the same player Or better at 35?!? How in the world am I supposed to do that??

“I have NO CLUE. Do I have the consistent will to overcome this thing? Maybe I should break out the rocking chair and reminisce on the career that was. Maybe this is how my book ends. Maybe Father Time has defeated me… Then again maybe not! It’s 3:30 am, my foot feels like dead weight, my head is spinning from the pain meds and I’m wide awake.

“Forgive my Venting but what’s the purpose of social media if I won’t bring it to you Real No Image?? Feels good to vent, let it out. To feel as if THIS is the WORST thing EVER! Because After ALL the venting, a real perspective sets in. There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles.

“Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever. One day, the beginning of a new career journey will commence. Today is NOT that day.

“‘If you see me in a fight with a bear, prey for the bear.’ I’ve always loved that quote. Thats ‘mamba mentality’ we don’t quit, we don’t cower, we don’t run. We endure and conquer. I know it’s a long post but I’m Facebook Venting LOL. Maybe now I can actually get some sleep and be excited for surgery tomorrow.

“First step of a new challenge. Guess I will be Coach Vino the rest of this season. I have faith in my teammates. They will come thru. Thank you for all your prayers and support. Much Love Always. Mamba Out.”

Shortly after the 2013-14 season began, the Lakers superstar suffered a lateral tibial plateau fracture in his left knee that was expected to sideline him for six weeks.

Kobe Bryant had played six games since returning from his Achilles injury. The Lakers eventually ruled him out for the remainder of the season.