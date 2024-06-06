Kristaps Porzingis Holds No “Ill Will,” Towards Mavericks

One of the biggest storylines coming into this year’s NBA Finals is Kristaps Porzingis playing his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. However, the star big man holds no ill will toward the organization that used to employ him.

“Not all of it was like not good,” Porzingis said. “We had some good moments. We had some decent moments, but overall it just didn’t work for both sides. It wasn’t perfect. But I would say everything –teammates, locker room — I know at that time there were some rumors that there was something in the locker room. It was never like that. It was all just noise at the end. “It just wasn’t perfect for us playing together, and it didn’t work out. And that’s it. There’s no ill will, I don’t think from their side. For sure, [there is not] from my side. I don’t think there should be. It just didn’t work out, but I have nothing but love for Dallas and for my teammates and for everybody there.”

Ever since tearing his meniscus in the playoffs in 2020, Kristaps Porzingis has had a more limited role than he is accustomed to in his career. With the Celtics though, he has arguably been the missing piece.

Kristaps Porzingis Talks About Time Spent With Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis’ Season With the Boston Celtics

Porzingis has had a solid first year with the Boston Celtics. This season, he has averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 total rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 2.0 assists per game. On top of this, the one-time All-Star has also logged a three-point shooting percentage of 37.5 percent to go along with a field goal percentage of 51.6 percent, a career-best in this category. It is safe to say Kristaps Porzingis has done a terrific job fitting in the starting rotation that features stars such as Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown during his first stint with the Celtics.

Boston’s Odds for the NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics come into the NBA Finals as the favorites at -225 odds per FanDuel. However, they cannot overlook the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic is arguably the best player in the world right now. Not to mention, former Boston Celtic, Kyrie Irving, is coming in with a chip on his shoulder. One can also make the argument the Mavericks have been more battle-tested this postseason. With Kristaps Porzingis set to play game one after being sidelined most of the playoffs, it is imperative for Boston to set the tone early in this series.