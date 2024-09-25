Kristaps Porzingis reveals he might not be fully recovered until December

The reigning champions have already reunited to gear up for next year, as they attended the press for media day at the start of the week. Only problem is, they are going to have to start this upcoming campaign without one of their key players, as Kristaps Porzingis is still recovering from an offseason surgery.

Let’s remember that the Latvian center suffered a torn retinaculum and a dislocated tibial tendon during the NBA Finals against the Mavericks, but good things is, he already has a timetable for his return to the NBA courts.

While speaking to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he talked about when he expects to have recovered fully. “The expectation is sometime in December,” Kristaps shared. “But I’m feeling good, and I’m working towards hopefully playing earlier than that.”

Kristaps Porzingis absolutely loves Boston: “I love playing here. Even before I came, I loved playing here on the road. And then when I came here, I got so much support from the fans, and I was able to connect with the fans really well… It's like no place else for me, pic.twitter.com/AFOJTkdyz9 — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) September 24, 2024

The Boston star also revealed how he has been progressing with training drills. “Walking obviously (with no limp),” Porzingis revealed. “I’m running, I’m on the court, shooting normal. … I’m doing a lot of stuff, honestly. I was already kind of with some live contact, doing some stuff, and, yeah, it felt really good afterwards.”

He couldn’t help but admit that he wants to win another title in Massachusetts. “I’m still extremely hungry,” the player expressed. “I still feel like I have a chip on my shoulder. I want to stay healthy throughout this next playoff run we’re going to have, so I still have many things to prove in my own eyes.”

The Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens also shared his thoughts on the team’s overall health. “I’m really encouraged by the health of our team,” he assured. “Kristaps had the surgery, which was well-documented, and he seems to be recovering well, he’s very optimistic. “

“I don’t know if we want to put a firm timeline on him because the injury is unique,” Stevens added. “But as far as how he feels and the progress he’s made, I’d say we’re very, very pleased with where he is, and maybe even a little surprised.”

Earlier this summer, the Boston GM didn’t want to admit that his team are already the favorites to conquer the title next year

There are plenty of reasons why it’s easy to think that the Boston club will earn back-to-back championships next season, especially as they are set to keep most of their roster intact without any budget limitations.

Despite this reality, the club’s president isn’t willing to place the Celtics as the clear favorites to win the upcoming campaign. “I don’t know what the league’s going to look like in three weeks, so who knows?” Stevens said earlier this summer. “But I know this. Human nature is going to be another huge opponent. All of our opponents — when you win — the other 29 teams target you. It’s a different thing to come back from to then be great again.”

Just as well, Brad believes his club has respected a process for so long that they deserve to take on the challenge of extending their reign for years to come. “We’ll always evaluate how to make our team better.

“But I think we would be crazy not to say that character and the foundation of this team is right. And let’s see if we can be as consistent as we can. Grow. Develop. Get better. Improve. … I’m not anticipating major changes, at least early on. Because I think this team deserves that,” he explained.