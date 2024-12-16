Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis was dealt another injury blow in the second quarter of Boston’s road win in Washington on Sunday.

Kristaps Porzingis update: “I don’t think it’s anything major”

The Latvian made an early exit during his seventh game back after returning from ankle surgery in the summer, but he insisted it was simply a precautionary measure to take him out of the game.

Some eagle-eyed Celtics fans had made a note of Porzingis grimacing and appearing to be in some discomfort during his pregame workout.

In a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month, the 29-year-old also tweaked his ankle in the first half but played through until the end of the game regardless.

Injury luck hasn’t been on his side throughout his career – suffering a torn ACL which led to him sitting for the entire 2019 season, tearing his meniscus in the 2020 playoffs and he missed the majority of Boston’s championship run in the postseason.

The injury sustained in Washington was described by the Celtics as ‘right heel pain,’ which is good news considering his offseason surgery was on his left foot.

“In the second, when I started, it was pretty sensitive. So I told the medical staff and they just pulled me out of the game. I don’t think it was anything major.

“I think I should be fine for next game. But we’ll see.”

WATCH: Porzingis struggling during Celtics pregame shootaround

Perhaps unrelated, but @NBCSCeltics ran a clip of Porzingis grimacing while going through his pregame workout. We’ll see if he returns in the second half. https://t.co/WxieSNlwjH pic.twitter.com/NTGacovCYD — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) December 16, 2024

Porzingis is the key to the Celtics going back-to-back and they need him healthy

According to the best online sportsbooks, Boston are the standout title favorites once again but they’ll need to be even better if they want to become the first back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18.

Porzingis played a huge role in the Celtics becoming unstoppable in the regular season last year and while he sat out with injury for most of the playoffs, the minutes he did play were nothing short of huge.

Boston’s style is extremely difficult to guard when the former All-Star is in the equation, stretching the floor and acting like a guard when he needs to but with the brute force to dominate inside also.