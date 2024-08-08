Kyle Guy Retires From Basketball to Join UVA’s Athletic Program

Kyle Guy is retiring from basketball at the age of 26 to join the men’s basketball staff at the University of Virginia (UVA) as Athlete Development Mentor and Special Assistant, Dean and Markel Families Head Coach Tony Bennett announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and his family back to Charlottesville,” Bennett said. “Kyle is not only one of the best players I’ve ever coached, but also one of the finest young men I’ve met.

“He will make an immediate impact on our program, working with our players and sharing the expertise and competitive fire he’s gained throughout his collegiate and professional career.”

Guy played at Virginia from 2016-2019. As a 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard, he appeared in 106 games (78 starts) across three collegiate seasons. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 29.1 minutes per game.

In 2019, Kyle Guy led the Cavaliers to their first-ever national title en route to winning Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. He also garnered two first-team All-ACC selections and two All-American honors. Plus, the guard was named MVP of the 2018 ACC Tournament as well.

“C’ville I am back!” Guy said. “I want to sincerely thank Coach Bennett and Carla Williams for trusting me with the opportunity to come back and begin this next chapter of my life.

“This was not an easy decision for me, but knowing how much love I have for this culture and community made it very clear where I should be with my family.

“I’m beyond excited to help this team and the University in any way needed. I’m also excited for my kids to see the work never stops! Fail harder!”

Guy played three seasons in the NBA before moving overseas to Europe

In the 2018-19 season, Kyle Guy led the ACC in 3-pointers (120), 3-point attempts (282), and minutes played (1,345). He set a new career-high with 30 points against Marshall on Dec. 31, 2018.

Following his college career, Guy was selected 55th overall by the New York Knicks during the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. He played three seasons in the NBA before moving to Europe. The Indianapolis native played with the Sacramento Kings for two years (2019-21) and the Miami Heat (2021-22 season).

In 53 career NBA games off the bench, he averaged 3.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 8.1 minutes per game. He also shot 36.1% from the floor, 30.3% from 3-point range, and 75% at the free throw line.

Guy previously played for La Laguna Tenerife in Spain last season. In 17 games, he averaged 14.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest in the Spanish Liga Endesa (ACB).

Although Guy played for Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens to begin the season, he later joined Spain in January 2024.