Kyrie Irving Admires Celtics For Using ‘Math’ Approach to NBA Offense

After losing to the Lakers last Friday, the Celtics finally returned to winning ways the following evening as they defeated the Mavericks 122 to 107. Even though Boston struggled in the first quarter, they eventually turned things around as their intense shooting from beyond the arc finally paid off.

The Massachusetts side is currently No. 1 in the NBA at three-point attempts, a stat that was more than evident during Saturday’s win. The reigning champions tried for 52 shots from beyond the arc and were able to drop in 38.2% of their attempts.

The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-14 record, which is a different start from the one they produced last season. During their championship campaign, they won 68 regular-season games and only lost three during their playoff run.