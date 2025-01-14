Kyrie Irving injury update: Is Mavericks guard active vs Nuggets tonight?

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving’s status for Tuesday’s clash against the Denver Nuggets looks promising as Dallas prepare to welcome the star back to the lineup.

Kyrie Irving injury update: Questionable with ‘lumbar back sprain’

On Tuesday, the Mavericks and Nuggets meet once again in the second leg of their back-to-back clashes following Denver’s comfortable 112-101 victory on Sunday.

Irving was upgraded to questionable on the injury report as he continues to deal with a lumbar back sprain, but there’s increased optimism surrounding a return for the 32-year-old.

Luka Doncic remains out with a calf injury so the Mavericks are relying on Irving’s return to try and bridge the nine-point gap with the Nuggets – and it looks like it’ll be good news for the reigning Western Conference champions.

After two weeks on the sidelines, in which period Dallas have gone 2-3, Irving is expected to go through his pregame warmups before the team make a decision on his availability.

The eight-time All-Star was a full participant in practice on Monday and the Mavericks will need every one of the 24.3 points he’s averaging this season to stand a chance against the Nuggets.

As per the best online sportsbooks, Dallas are listed as 3.5-point underdogs and Irving’s points prop currently sits at 23.5.

WATCH: Kyrie Irving’s dramatic game-winner the last time he faced Denver

KYRIE CALLED GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/32tWEeGkei — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2024

Most points per possession in isolation 2024-25: Kyrie Irving ranks fourth-best

Irving’s game is undoubtedly classy and one of the most refined you’ll find in today’s NBA, possessing killer handles with elite finishing, speed and the ability to knock shots down from anywhere on the court.

He thrives in isolation and Irving currently ranks fourth-best in terms of most points per possession in isolation this season – behind only Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine and his old Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant.

Jayson Tatum – 1.16 (177 FGA) Zach LaVine – 1.15 (96 FGA) Kevin Durant – 1.10 (88 FGA) Kyrie Irving – 1.09 (133 FGA) Luka Doncic – 1.08 (74 FGA)

Kyrie Irving career stats vs Denver Nuggets

In 21 career games against the Nuggets, Irving has averaged 24.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 49.6% shooting from the floor and 41.5% from downtown.

He’s featured in two of the three previous games Dallas have played against Denver this season, recording a mean of 31.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists including one win.

Dallas are firmly in the playoff picture through 39 games, totalling 22 wins and 17 losses to sit in fifth place – and a win tonight would help create some breathing room from the LA Clippers in sixth.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets live stream: TV channel, start time

Tuesday’s clash between the Mavericks and Nuggets will be nationally televised on TNT, which begins at 9:30pm EST.