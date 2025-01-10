ANTA have released a first look at a new line of Kyrie Irving shoes, and the brand’s Chief Creative Officer has managed to sign three high-profile NBA players as ambassadors.

ANTA Release First Look at New Kyrie Irving Shoes Line

Chinese sports equipment brand ANTA, for which Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is the Chief Creative Officer, have dropped a new signature line inspired by the eight-time NBA All Star.

Irving and ANTA have also enlisted the help of three other household names to don the shoes on-court; a former Nets teammate in current Cavaliers forward Caris LeVert, active teammate Daniel Gafford and Los Angeles Clippers’ Derrick Jones Jr.

“These guys are my brothers, players I’ve shared the journey with. Together, we aim to inspire the future of basketball and create a legacy that resonates globally,” said Irving in a written statement.

The collection, part of the signature line dubbed ‘KAI’, will feature several colorways of the new KAI 1 Team Shoe. It promises to be an affordable shoe at $100 a pair, and all three of the new brand ambassadors will be wearing them during NBA games.

“We spent countless hours studying AAU and streetball players to create a shoe that meets their needs while reflecting my storytelling and style,” said Irving.

“The KAI 1 Team Shoe is not just for me – it’s for the everyday player striving to create their own story.”

This isn’t the first time Irving has managed to sign his nearest and dearest on to the brand.

During last year’s NBA Playoffs, Drederick Irving, his father, became the first Dad to be involved in a brand’s shoe deal and have his very own line.

Irving was famously dropped by Nike after he posted a controversial link on his social media, containing was widely considered to be antisemitic content.

As a result, Irving signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Chinese sportswear brand which is thought to be worth more than the $11 million per-year he pocketed with Nike.