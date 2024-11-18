The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from Saturday’s Celtics vs Raptors game revealed Jayson Tatum traveled on the game-winning buzzer beater.

Boston sent Toronto back to Canada in style with a dramatic 126-123 overtime victory at TD Garden – but Tatum’s miracle shot has attracted controversy since the L2M report was published.

The report detailed that Tatum slid his pivot foot before releasing his dribble and the three-time All-NBA First Team wing should’ve been called for a travel.

Tatum finished the night with 24 points, 11 rebounds and one assist shy of a triple-double – as well as his first game-winner since a last-gasp three-pointer in February 2023 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum hits game-winning buzzer beating three vs Raptors

🔥JAYSON TATUM HITS THE GAME WINNING BUZZER BEATER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvTqgAgsUE — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2024

Is Jayson Tatum in line for his first MVP success?

With a first championship under his belt, Tatum looks looser than ever. He’s playing with a new-found level of comfort and confidence, like the weight of the world has been lifted from his shoulders.

We already knew the 26-year-old was at minimum a top-five player in the NBA – and after seemingly taking his game to an entirely new level, the league has been put on notice.

Tatum leads the league in total points (416), ranks third in points per game (29.7), third in three-point field goals (59) and finds himself in the top three in both win shares and offensive win shares.

According to the best online betting sites, the former third overall pick holds the third-shortest odds to win his first MVP award (+450) – trailing only Nikola Jokic (+200) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+275).

Tatum leads the Celtics in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers – and after Saturday’s game-winner, he now leads the league by two in most field goals to tie or take the lead in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime since the 2019-20 season (11).

Among players taking at least 18 field goal attempts per game, Tatum ranks fifth in true shooting percentage at 62.4% – in close comparison with Jokic, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo – who all take the majority of their shots at the rim.