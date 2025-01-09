The purple and gold squad returned home to Los Angeles last on Tuesday night with their focus on hosting Charlotte on Thursday evening, but with the wildfires growing across the state, the game might be in jeopardy. The NBA is monitors the situation closely to make a decision.

Without the sun’s presence and heavy winds taking control of the weather, many fires have ignited across the city at the present moment, especially around Pasadena and the Pacific Palisades. Thousands of people have already had to evacuate their homes, as many lost their residences in the past couple of days.

As the wildfires don’t seem to be winding down anytime soon, the league released a statement this Wednesday assuring that they are monitoring the situation over the next 24 hours to decide if the Lakers can host their matchup against the Hornets, or if it will need to be postponed.

Fires postpone Wednesday's Kings-Flames game at https://t.co/KvGn47hmkL Arena. Lakers set to play there Thursday https://t.co/opkJYBBKwh — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 9, 2025

“We are in communication with the Lakers and Hornets and continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if any scheduling adjustments are necessary related to tomorrow night’s game,” said NBA spokesman Mike Bass.

Already the contest between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames has been rescheduled, as both teams were set to play this Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena.

Before the Lakers clashed against the Mavericks on Tuesday, coach JJ Redick revealed that his loved ones were also victims to this delicate situation. The hazard consumed through an L.A. hillside where the rookie tactician lives among other celebrities.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” JJ shared before his team lost 118-97 in Dallas. “That’s where I live. Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated.”

He then added: “I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”