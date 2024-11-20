Los Angeles Lakers flop Gabe Vincent hit back at critical fans on TikTok, claiming that he plays ‘the right way.’

Gabe Vincent hasn’t been doing a whole lot of talking on the court as of late, so the former Miami Heat man took to social media to respond to critical Laker fans.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar time in Florida where he emerged as a valuable rotation piece, winning two Eastern Conference titles and earning himself a payday in free agency.

In July 2023, the Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract in the hope he could replicate the form he showed in Miami – but LA have received a shadow of that player.

In 14 games this year, he’s averaging 2.9 points per game on 19% shooting from three and 28% from the field – with his season-high stuck at just six points.

Vincent replied to criticism on TikTok, leaving a comment on a video which labelled the player as ‘dogs**t’:

“Lol dude at least I was on the court and not behind a screen talking s**t. All love tho man fr. I play how I play, the right way. Salute.”

Gabe Vincent talkin shit on TikTok 😭😭need him off the team pic.twitter.com/cHhcjzQ6mN — ²³💫 (@BronsMind) November 19, 2024

Will the Lakers look to trade Gabe Vincent before the deadline?

It won’t be easy for the Lakers to shift Vincent’s annual salary of $11 million, but there have been rumblings of a potential trade including picks to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Mo Wagner.

It just hasn’t worked out for Vincent in Los Angeles and a change of scenery, potentially heading back to Florida, could be everything the player needs and more.

He’s barely cracking JJ Redick’s rotation at the minute and it looks increasingly likely that the teams will sever ties with Vincent and move on, which seems to be in the best interest of both parties.