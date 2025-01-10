Lakers’ Anthony Davis Donates $20K To Help Videographer Recover From Wildfires

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is donating $20,000 to help a longtime team videographer, Rohan Ali, and his family recover after the massive Los Angeles wildfires burned his childhood home to the ground.

Ali shared the tragic news this week, saying his childhood home in Altadena, where his parents Gayle and Rasheed lived for more than three decades, was destroyed in the blaze. He said it was the only house his parents ever owned.

After the home went up in flames, Ali launched a GoFundMe to help with food, housing, transportation, and other rebuilding costs. The goal to reach is $80,000.

While Davis donated $20,000 on the GoFundMe page, Lakers teammate Jarred Vanderbilt also gave $4,000. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin sent $250 as well. With 299 donations, a total of $48,715 has been raised so far.

Dan Woike, who covers the Lakers for the LA Times, retweeted the update about the staff member and his family, and wrote, “Rohan is one of my favorite people in the Lakers organization.”

Coach JJ Redick lost his rental home in Pacific Palisades

Of course, Rohan Ali is just one member of the Lakers community who has been affected by the wildfires.

During a pre-game presser, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that his rental home in Pacific Palisades was one of the structures lost in the flames.

“My family and my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated,” he said.

Because of the wildfires, the NBA postponed Thursday’s game in Los Angeles between the Hornets and Lakers. Thursday marked the second straight day that a game slated to be played in downtown Los Angeles has been postponed.

The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles,” the Lakers said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most. Tonight’s game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today.”

The NBA has not announced a makeup date for the Hornets-Lakers game.