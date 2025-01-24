Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has played 96% of his minutes at center this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. When the Lakers won the NBA championship in the Orlando Bubble in the 2019-20 season, he played 40% of his minutes at the position.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis Believes His Natural Position Is Power Forward, Not Center

Although Davis is an exceptional center, the nine-time All-Star feels his natural position is power forward. Davis told ESPN’s Shams Charania in an interview that aired before Thursday night’s 117-96 win over the Boston Celtics that Los Angeles should add another big before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Davis said the Lakers had “the perfect construction” of a team in 2020 when he played center. “We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the five and I’m at the four,” Davis told Charania. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the [power forward] and having a big out there.”

Davis leads the Lakers with 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. The five-time All-NBA member had averages of 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds during the 2020 championship season.

Through 39 games (all starts) this season, Davis is 10th in the NBA in points (999), fifth in total rebounds (461), seventh in offensive rebounds (106), sixth in defensive boards (355), and second in blocks (87).

However, both Davis and LeBron James are not getting any younger. The Lakers’ title window is closing fast, and some would say that their chances to win another chip have already diminished.

Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic Among Trade Options

In December, the team traded D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks (2027, 2030, and 2031) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Another trade is necessary for the purple and gold, especially for a quality center. The Lakers have received limited production from their only true center, Jaxson Hayes, who is averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 20 games.

Davis hopes the team will add another big man at some point over the next couple of weeks. Los Angeles has been linked to Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas and Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vucevic.

The Lakers are also reportedly interested in adding Portland Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams III.

“We feel like we are right there, you know, as far as the team and everything like that,” Davis told Charania. “[James] and I are like very, very motivated to win another championship.”

The Lakers (24-18) are barely ahead of the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers (25-19) and just 1½ games ahead of the seventh-place Dallas Mavericks (24-21) for a guaranteed playoff spot.