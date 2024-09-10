Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee Monday and will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks, the team announced.

In a social media post Monday, Wood wrote, “Damn… I was just feeling like my old self again and was in peak shape. Minor setback for a Major comeback, and to my fans, don’t stop believing in me.”

Wood, who turns 29 on Sept. 27, missed the last two months of last season with a left knee injury and had an initial arthroscopic procedure on the knee in March. The nine-year veteran appeared in 50 games (one start) during his first campaign with the Lakers.

The UNLV product averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 17.4 minutes per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 30.7% from 3-point range, and 70.2% at the free throw line. He last played on Feb. 14 at Utah.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham praised Wood in January for keeping his game simple.

“He’s making quick decisions, keeping it simple and doing the little things,” Ham said. “Just him rebounding, setting good screens, rolling, shooting when he’s open and not hesitating. They close out on him, he’s driving downhill. He’s not trying to play around with the ball anymore.”

Additionally, in Los Angeles’ 129-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 15, he recorded a season-high 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench.

Wood picked up his $3 million player option to remain with the Lakers this offseason. This is part of the two-year, $5.75 million contract he signed with the team in September 2023.

The Lakers will open training camp on Oct. 1 and begin preseason play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 4 in Palm Springs. Los Angeles also opens its regular season against the Timberwolves on Oct. 22.

That’s six weeks from Tuesday. The Lakers will play six regular-season games before Nov. 4, which is exactly eight weeks from Monday. Other opponents for those contests include the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors.