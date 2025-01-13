A couple of matchups had to be postponed this weekend due to the deadly wildfires that terrorized the Los Angeles area last week. However, as the winds and ongoing threat seems to have passed, the NBA has informed that both the Lakers and Clippers will resume their scheduled games this Monday evening.

Both clubs will host at their respective home stadiums, as the purple and gold will receive San Antonio at the Crypto.com Arena, and Miami will play at the Intuit Dome. Coach Tyronn Lue believe the league did a good job of keeping their players out of action until the menace was over.

“It’s above my pay grade,” the Clippers tactician said about restarting on Monday. “I think the NBA, they have a good handle on things that’s going on and what they need to do. So, they make the decision. They know we’re going through a tough time right now in the state of California, and they understand that.

“Hopefully, we can bring some kind of joy with the game coming back tomorrow and some togetherness, as you may, and try to put some smiles on people’s faces in tough times.”

While the Spurs’ game was originally set for this past Friday, the Hornets were supposed to compete at the Clippers on Saturday. This last one will be rescheduled for later dates.

The league also donated $1 million for immediate relief to distribute between the World Central Kitchen, the American Red Cross and other organizations. The Lakers have been hosting a donation drive at their upcoming matches starting this Monday, hoping fans will feel encouraged to support people who lost their homes.

According to city sources, approximately 105,000 people continue under mandatory evacuation orders as the fires aren’t entirely gone yet. While 16 people have reportedly died due to the crisis, more than 5,600 structured have been burned over 24,000 acres.

“This is probably the biggest thing I’ve been a part of,” Lue added. “Just seeing families and people lose their houses, lose their businesses, lose loved ones. It’s pretty devastating, and it’s tough to really fathom what they’re going through right now.”