Lakers complete JJ Redick’s coaching staff after ‘intentional and thorough process’

Ever since JJ Redick was hired for the head coaching job in Los Angeles, there has certainly been mixed emotions coming from the fans, as the former player has never trained an NBA club before, but seems to have the potential to be a positive leader for the purple and gold. Just this week, they have confirmed the coaching staff for the 2024-25 campaign.

With this latest announcement, the Lakers have reshaped the crew that will take care of leading the squad’s roster this upcoming season. Not only are ex-head coaches Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan headlining this new list, but also includes Lindsey Harding, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, and Beau Levesque, plus head video coordinator Michael Wexler.

With these decisions, Redick has been complemented with all the veteran support he will need in his rookie year to guide the purple and gold into title contention. An example of this is how McMillan will play a key part, especially considering he’s an 18-year veteran coach who recently trained the Atlanta Hawks.

Not too long ago, JJ addressed his inexperience. “I have zero coaching experience in the NBA, but I would argue that I’m very experienced. It started 22 years ago when I went to Duke and I got to play for Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski] for four years, spent 15 years as a [NBA] player,” he said.

Another important element in this staff is Harding, who has become the first woman to ever be named as an assistant coach for the Lakers. She’s recently coming off a successful campaign as head coach of the G League’s Stockton Kings, where she earned the Coach of the Year accolade.

Redick explained the decisions behind this staff selection. “Through an intentional and thorough process, we’ve brought together an experienced, diverse, and dedicated coaching staff. Our goal from day one is to foster a high-performing environment of player development and team alignment through relentless work, daily collaboration, and innovation.

“Players and staff are here to enjoy the pursuit of excellence every time they step on the court. The expectations are clear, and my staff and I are committed to doing everything we need to do to ensure success at the highest level,” he shared in a statement.

Austin Reaves has expressed his excitement for next season and is especially motivated to play alongside LeBron and Bronny James

Austin Reaves has slowly become one of the best surprises in Lakers’ recent history, as he went undrafted years ago but has still been able to prove his worth in Los Angeles. Today, he’s become the third or fourth best option for his team, and he’s expressed his excitement ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The guard has shared his feelings on Bronny James’ upcoming rookie year, and he’s convinced it will be special. “For LeBron to just put himself in position to play with his son, it’s special. I know he will be motivated to play at his peak level. For me to be around them and to see what it’s going to be like, that’s going to be very cool for me,” he said.

Lakers Summer League coach Dane Johnson recently talked about Bronny’s potential, as he explained how patience will be a virtue. While the tactician knows the young star can improve, he does believe it will take some time to develop before creating an impact in the NBA.

“He had two pretty good games last two. I think it’s just going to help him going into the summer so we can work on different things with him. Just that confidence and knowing he can play at this level. It’s still going to take a lot of time and a lot of reps,” he shared last month.