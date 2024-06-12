Last week, the Lakers made the news headlines as they were hoping to hire UConn’s Dan Hurley as their next head coach, but negotiations finally came to an end as the tactician decided to stay put in Connecticut. The purple and gold have struggled to find an ideal candidate for the job ever since they sacked Darvin Ham two months ago.

However, one of the main targets has been JJ Redick, who seems to be a right fit for the club but lacks experience in coaching the big leagues. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former athlete will finally receive his first formal interview as the team hopes to hire someone before the upcoming NBA Draft.

“After a dogged pursuit of Hurley over past weeks, Lakers will regroup and resume bringing in candidates for interviews with hope of hiring a coach by Draft, sources said. James Borrego is expected to remain part of group and Lakers could do their first formal interview with JJ Redick,” the insider wrote.

As Redick has already been interviewed by the Hornets, he’s admitted to the press that he’s itching to get back to the NBA as a coach. During last month’s appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, he expressed this sentiment. “I am currently a broadcaster and a podcast host of multiple podcasts and really just enjoying those things,” JJ started out.

“Very fortunate to be doings this,” he added. “The coaching thing… Channing and RJ I would guess that there’s a part of you, and it’s a very, very, small part of me that misses playing. Like, actually playing basketball. There’s a small part of me that misses shooting a basketball or coming off a screen and shooting. But it’s a small part.”

Channing Frye, one of his closest friends, has taken to mic to advise him on this opportunity. According to the former basketball athlete, guiding this L.A. club is a “death sentence,” and JJ shouldn’t take his chances.

“To be honest, I think it’s a death sentence,” he told NBA TV some time ago. “I think he’s jumping on a grenade. I know for a fact that JJ is a coach, but taking that job — I just don’t know — that’s a lot. You’re jumping in and not only coaching in the NBA, when you haven’t ever done that before, but you’re also coaching Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James. How do you know time and score situations? This is not a ‘let’s learn your way through’ job. I wouldn’t take that job.”

Hurley released statement after turning down Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer to remain with UConn

Even though Dan Hurley had signed a six-year extension with the Huskies in 2023, he still entertained the possibility of accepting this job from Los Angeles, as they are desperate to find Darvin Ham’s replacement.

However, the back-to-back national champion announced this Tuesday that he decided to stay put and reject a reported six-year, $70 million deal. Shortly after his decision went public, he issued a statement concerning this process.

“I am humbled by this entire experience,” Hurley expressed. “At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is on getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships.”

Everyone at UConn is extremely reassured to hear this news, as said best by their Director of Athletics David Benedict. “We thrilled that Dan Hurley has made the decision to stay at UConn and continue building upon our championship tradition,” he said.