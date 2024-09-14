Lakers Frontrunners to Sign Christian Koloko

The Los Angeles Lakers are frontrunners to sign 7-foot-1 center Christian Koloko, who is finalizing a return to the NBA, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Koloko, 24, is awaiting clearance to play from the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play panel. Other teams interested in the Cameroonian big man include the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and San Antonio Spurs.

Koloko was selected 33rd overall by Toronto in the 2022 NBA draft out of the University of Arizona. On Aug. 26, 2022, he signed a three-year, $5.24 million rookie-scale contract with the team.

In 58 games (22 starts) of his rookie 2022-23 season, he averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.o block, and 13.8 minutes per game contest while shooting 48% from the field and 62.7% at the free throw line.

Additionally, in Toronto’s 113-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 6, 2022, Koloko recorded career highs of 11 points and six blocks in 31 minutes as a starter. He also posted seven rebounds and two assists.

Christian Koloko would be joining Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt on the Los Angeles Lakers

According to NBA.com, Koloko made an impact on both ends of the court during his rookie season, finishing with the best net rating among all Raptors players to appear in at least 30 games.

However, Koloko was waived by Toronto on Jan. 17, 2024, in order to complete the trade of All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

On the following day, Koloko was put into the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play panel after the discovery of career-threatening blood clots. He was declared out indefinitely due to “respiratory issues” in Oct. 2023.

No team was allowed to claim waiver to sign him until he became medically cleared to play. Although he cannot play or practice with a team, Koloko is still eligible to sign with an organization ahead of the 2024-25 season.

If he ends up signing with the Lakers, he could provide much-needed depth for the frontcourt. Los Angeles already has key defenders in Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt.