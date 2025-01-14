The Lakers were on the wrong end of a thrashing on Monday night, as they returned to NBA action after the LA wildfires in a blowout to the Spurs.

Lakers Return To Action

There were two Lakers games that were forced to be cancelled in the past week, with Los Angeles wildfires causing widespread panic throughout the city.

Many of the Lakers players and staff were effected by the wildfires including JJ Redick who had no choice but to evacuate his own home last week.

LA got back to their regularly scheduled programme on Monday night although it wasn’t all plain sailing, as they fell well short against the Spurs.

Three players scored 20+ for San Antonio in their win and six stars were in double digits in what was the Spurs highest scoring performance since the 19th of December.

Their loss was Los Angeles’ third defeat in a row, with their next game coming up against Miami on Wednesday night.

The Clippers also got back onto the court on Monday but their fortunes were better than their City rivals, with a 109-98 win against Miami on their return.

WATCH: Spurs @ Lakers Highlights

‘Bittersweet’ Night For Lakers

After the loss, Anthony Davis spoke to the media with a ‘bittersweet’ feeling on his return to the court after what has been a difficult week for all of Los Angeles.

“We were eager to play basketball again in front of our fans. It sucks that we weren’t able to get to win,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot. We come out and play and whether we win, lose or draw, this game is over and everything’s still going on in the world.

“So, [it’s] bittersweet in a sense because we still have people who are dealing with real-life situations. And we get to go out and play basketball. So it’s tough.”

Davis led all scoring at the Crypto.com Arena, with a 30 point double double after 32 minutes on the floor.