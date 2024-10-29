LeBron James’ streak of scoring no fewer than ten points in a regular season game dates all the way back to January 5, 2007.

James, 39, has scored at least ten points in every regular season game he’s played in over the last 17 years and nine months – a streak which almost came to an end Monday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers visited the Phoenix Suns in Arizona, falling to a 109-105 defeat which marked the first competitive loss of JJ Redick’s stint as head coach.

With four minutes left to play against the Suns, James was sitting on seven points on 2/13 shooting from the floor and it was looking as if the impressive feat might finally draw to a close.

The 20-time All-Star wasn’t going out that easy though, hitting a three to get up to ten points inside the final two minutes and adding his 11th point from the free throw line towards the end.

WATCH: LeBron James hits three to extend 17-year streak of double-digit scoring

LeBron knocks it down late in the 4th 👑 pic.twitter.com/bjKpJi9Ntp — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 29, 2024

In the defeat, James recorded his lowest field goal percentage in a regular season game since 2007 – shooting 3/14 (21%) on a disappointing night for the Lakers forward.

Phoenix duo Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 63 points as the Suns improved to 3-1 on the season, avenging defeat to the Lakers on opening week.

Redick was quick to accept the blame for Monday’s loss in his postgame press conference with a 14-point second quarter leaving LA with an uphill battle.

“If there’s one thing to nitpick, it’s probably me. We should never have a 14-point quarter…that’s on me.

“I got to make sure we’re running good offense. I felt like it was a little random, got stalled out.

“For us to be a high-level offense, we got to move bodies and move the ball. They got to screen and they just kind of took us out of what we were doing initially and we were great in the second half.”