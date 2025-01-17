Bryce James, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James and son of superstar LeBron James, attended his Senior Night on Thursday at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Since the Lakers had an off day, both LeBron and Bronny made it out to celebrate.

LeBron James tapped Bryce’s head with a face cutout of him during Senior Night at Sierra Canyon School

The two L.A. icons, who donned matching sweatshirts, drove to the private, coeducational university-preparatory day school to watch Bryce’s final home game. They were also joined by LeBron’s wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri.

According to TMZ Sports, the James family had the best seats in the gym, sitting right on the court, and they were even able to take some pictures with Bryce before his tilt to commemorate the special night.

During the event, Savannah shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, showing Bryce walking over to his family for a group photo. LeBron was filmed playfully tapping Bryce’s head with a face cutout of him while the family cheered. The family members smiled as they posed together.

Bryce then went on to put on a show in front of his family, ending the evening with eight points and four rebounds in the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers’ 87-54 victory over the Chaminade Eagles.

LeBron James was emotional about the game afterward, writing on Instagram, “Can’t believe he’s a SENIOR!!” P Diddy’s kids, Jessie, D’Lila, and Quincy, were also in attendance. Popular radio host Big Boy was there as well.

Bryce committed to the University of Arizona earlier this month

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4 Bryce is a three-star prospect, the No. 257 overall player, and No. 46 shooting guard in the class of 2025. Bronny also attended Sierra Canyon School.

Earlier this month, Bryce announced on Instagram that he has committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona. He had also received scholarship offers from Ohio State, Duquesne, and USC.

Per Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com, Bryce was drawn to Arizona because of head coach Tommy Lloyd’s “ability to develop players and his patience with that process.”

The Wildcats already have another big-time commit for next season: 6-foot-8 forward Dwayne Aristode, a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall player in his class, per 247Sports.