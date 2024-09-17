Lakers Sign Center Christian Koloko to Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent center Christian Koloko to a two-way contract Monday, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles also waived forward Blake Hinson to open up its third two-way slot to acquire the 7-foot-1 Koloko.

Per Spotrac, 6-foot-11 center Colin Castleton and 6-foot-9 forward Armel Traore occupy the other two-way positions. Koloko, 24, is awaiting clearance to play from the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play panel after missing all of last season because of career-threatening blood clots.

Koloko, the No. 33 pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors, requires clearance from an NBA-appointed doctor, a players union-appointed doctor, and a mutually agreed upon third doctor before he can participate in basketball activities for Los Angeles.

OFFICIAL: Lakers sign center Christian Koloko to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/VSISCe9JO0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 16, 2024

The Lakers have conducted an independent assessment of Koloko’s condition and have reason for optimism that he will be able to play this season, sources informed ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

In 58 games (22 starts) of his rookie 2022-23 season with Toronto, he averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.o block, and 13.8 minutes per game contest while shooting 48% from the field and 62.7% at the free throw line.

Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko could help fill the role of the injured Christian Wood

Furthermore, in Toronto’s 113-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 6, 2022, Koloko recorded career highs of 11 points and six blocks in 31 minutes as a starter. He also posted seven rebounds and two assists.

According to NBA.com, Koloko made an impact on both ends of the court during his rookie season, finishing with the best net rating among all Raptors players to appear in at least 30 games.

Koloko was declared out indefinitely due to “respiratory issues” in Oct. 2023. He was waived by Toronto on Jan. 17, 2024, in order to complete the trade of All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers also retained key defenders in Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt this offseason. However, it was reported last week that center Christian Wood underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee.

Wood will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks from Sept. 10, the team announced. The Lakers will open training camp on Oct. 1 and begin preseason play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 4 in Palm Springs.

Los Angeles also opens its regular season against the Timberwolves on Oct. 22, six weeks from Sept. 10.

Koloko’s addition could be a solid signing for the Lakers. The Cameroonian hooper capped three seasons at the University of Arizona by averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.