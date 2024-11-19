Lakers stars praise rookie Dalton Knecht: ‘He’s been a pro for a while’

It seems as if the Lakers are back on track this season, as they’ve won their past five games and are now sitting third in the Western Conference standings with a 9-4 record. After their impressive 104-99 victory against the Pelicans over the weekend, the purple and gold locker room praised rookie Dalton Knecht.

Even though LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the charge as usual, there was an unexpected contributor which keeps proving himself when the team needs him the most. That night, the young star posted a career-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

The all-time greatest NBA scorer wasn’t taken by surprise. “That he’s been a pro for a while,” LeBron told reporters after the North Dakota native impressed all during the New Orleans clash. “I talked about it last year, so it’s no surprise to me… No surprise to me.”

The Los Angeles superstar talked about the rookie’s versatility on the court, which is what makes him such a unique asset.“His shooting, his finishes,” James said. “He can get it off versus anybody. He’s 6’8-6’9 and he’s got a quick trigger, so it doesn’t take long for him to get them up.”

“He’s sneaky athletic as well, so his ability, when he starts getting those 3s to go and then he’s putting the ball on the ground and finishing at the rim as well—we saw that a couple of times tonight,” the forward added. “It was big-time for us, especially with Rui being out, Cam being out. We had a lot of bodies out just like they had.”

Even though his teammates already knew about Dalton’s scoring potential, the team’s All-Star big man thinks he’s much more than that. After beating the Pelicans, Davis explained how he adds value to the team based mostly on his confidence.

“Every time he shoots the ball, we think it’s gonna go in,” the center said after the win, hoping that Knecht continues to grow so he can help the Lakers make a strong playoff run. “That’s why we get so frustrated and upset when he doesn’t shoot. He’s a great player.”

Even though Dalton struggled with his shot efficiency at the start of the campaign, he praises his teammates for keeping him motivated through the tough patch

We all noticed Knecht’s early struggles from range at the start of this season, but he assures he never lost his confidence. One of the main secrets behind his current form is based on how the purple and gold locker room never stopped believing in him.

“It’s always good to have a coach like that, a coach that is super confident in you, always wanting you to shoot the ball,” the 23-year-old credited the staff behind him, who have helped him turn the page and play on the court with freedom.

“So, when I do go out there and shoot some crazy shots or something that I shouldn’t be shooting, it’s always good that JJ [Redick] will have my back. And those guys like LeBron and AD always encourage me to shoot the ball. They say I practice it all the time, just be out there and play super confident,” Dalton expressed.

The Los Angeles rookie has played in all thirteen games this season so far, averaging 9.3 points on 48.4% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. He’s also contributed with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest under JJ Redick.