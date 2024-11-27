Lakers taste NBA Cup defeat for the first time in blowout defeat to Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to defeat in the NBA Cup for the very first time on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers fall to 10-7 following defeat in Arizona; Redick ties Ham’s record after 17 games

The Lakers were the inaugural winners of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas last season and following eight straight wins in the competition, Los Angeles finally tasted defeat for the first time.

They went 6-0 in 2023/24 and won the cup in convincing fashion – but the fairytale story has seemingly come to an end and Tuesday’s defeat might have been the final nail in the coffin.

After opening the season with two consecutive NBA Cup wins, the blowout loss in Phoenix has put the Lakers in an uncomfortable spot with a three-way tie at the top of West Group B with Los Angeles, Phoenix and the San Antonio Spurs all at 2-1.

The nature of the Lakers’ defeat in Arizona means the Suns have a 35-point lead over Los Angeles by way of the point differential – and LeBron James’ side have a stiff task ahead of them with the Oklahoma City Thunder up next.

JJ Redick’s first 17 games in charge of the team has saw the Lakers go 10-7, the same record as Darvin Ham’s final year at the helm last season.

Lakers against teams with winning records:

3-6 Lakers against teams with losing records:

7-1 — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) November 27, 2024

Suns snap five-game losing streak as Durant and Beal return in style

Tuesday’s clash at the Footprint Centre saw Kevin Durant return from a seven-game absence and Bradley Beal also return from a five-game absence – as both players were sidelined with calf injuries.

Devin Booker tallied 26 points and ten assists while Durant and Beal scored 23 each – as the Suns big three combined for 72 of the team’s 127 points in a crucial win for Mike Budenholzer’s side.

Phoenix improved to 9-1 on the season with Durant on the floor and if the star trio can stay healthy, they’ll prove to be a dominant force in the Western Conference this season.