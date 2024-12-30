D’Angelo Russell is heading back to Brooklyn this season, as the Lakers have traded the veteran in exchange for Shake Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Nets Trading For Russell

After another three years in Los Angeles, the Lakers have traded D’Aneglo Russell back to another team he has already played for during his career.

Russell will be making his return to New York for the rest of this year, having already played for the Brooklyn Nets between 2017-19 after his first two years in the league with the Lakers.

Welcome back to Brooklyn D’Angelo Russell👑 pic.twitter.com/yuPnQ8Zj1g — NetsFrequent (@Nets_Frequent) December 29, 2024

Brooklyn failed to make the playoffs in Russell’s first year, but when he played all but one of the 82 league games in 2018, the Nets finished sixth in the East and advanced to the postseason with Russell named All-Star.

After two years in New York, Russell was traded to the Warriors, before spending time with the Timberwolves until 2023 when he made his long awaited return to Los Angeles.

Russell played in 76 games for the Lakers last year, which was his busiest season in the league since reaching the playoffs with Brooklyn five years ago.

This year again Russell has been important for the Lakers but after 29 appearances (10 starts) his performances have been more sluggish than usual.

The 28-year-old has averaged just 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for LA and Russell was seen as an expendable option for the aging Lakers.

Lakers get:

Dorian Finney-Smith

Shake Milton

Nets get:

D’Angelo Russell

Maxwell Lewis

Three future 2nd-round picks

Lakers Acquire Dorian Finney-Smith & Shake Milton

At the centre of the D-Lo trade is Dorian Finney-Smith, with the ninth year forward moving to his third NBA team after stints in Brooklyn and Dallas.

Finney-Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists this year and he has started every one of the 20 games he has been involved in. The 31-year-old is also shooting a career-high 44% from beyond the arc in 2024.

As well as three future second-round picks, the Lakers will also receive Shake Milton for Russell who will add more depth to the roster. Milton is a solid bench player who has played 27 games this season, averaging 7.4 points per game from 18.2 minutes on the court.

Both Finney-Smith and Milton are currently considered day-to-day having just joined, but both new players could feature as soon as Tuesday night in the Lakers tough test against the Cavaliers.