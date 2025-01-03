The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring third-year center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, but such a trade could require the Lakers to move one important piece: big man Christian Wood.

Lakers Trade Rumors: L.A. Saved $15 Million, Moved $3.5 Million Below The Second Apron In The D’Angelo Russell Trade

In December, the Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round draft picks (2027, 2030, and 2031) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

The trade created salary and luxury tax flexibility for the Lakers, saving a total of $15 million and moving $3.5 million below the second apron. Los Angeles is still looking for upgrades ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“Right now, I think we’re a very good team,” LeBron James said on his 40th birthday. “I think we have a chance to compete with anybody in the league. Are we at a championship level? Can we win a championship right now?

“No, I don’t think so. “But that’s good because we have so much room for improvement. I don’t know if that determines if I stick around longer because it doesn’t change my career in any sense or fashion.”

The Lakers currently have 15 players on guaranteed contracts, in addition to three two-way contracts, and a total payroll of $185.4 million. L.A. intends not to spend more than the second apron ($188.9 million).

That’s easier said than done this season. Next year’s second apron is also a projected $207.8 million.

To Acquire Kessler, L.A. May Ask LeBron James To Opt Out And Re-Sign At A Discount Or Team Could Dump Salaries

James could opt out of his $52.6 million to re-sign at a discount or L.A. could dump the salaries of Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura.

However, Vanderbilt (out after foot surgery) has virtually zero value. And since the Lakers don’t want to trade Hachimura or Dalton Knecht, the best way L.A. can draw trade suiters is with its first-round picks (2029-2031).

Per Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers may decide to trade Christian Wood, the removal of the top-4 protection on their 2027 first-rounder, and a 2029 first-rounder to the Jazz for Walker Kessler.

The Lakers previously sent their 2027 first-rounder to Utah in the Russell Westbrook trade. It will only be conveyed if L.A. is in the 5-30 range, according to Pincus.

If not, the Lakers will send their 2027 second-rounder. If L.A. wins the lottery (Nos. 1-4), its second-rounder will go to the Brooklyn Nets. After the Kessler trade, the 2027 second-rounder would still go to the Nets or Jazz, with protection being removed in the first round.

According to Spotrac, Kessler is in the third season of his four-year, $13.37 million rookie-scale contract. In October, the Jazz exercised his $4.87 million team option for 2025-26.