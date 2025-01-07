The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring potential backup center options as the trade deadline approaches on Feb. 6, according to ESPN’s Michael Wright. The team is focused on adding depth to its frontcourt.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Wizards’ Asking Price For Jonas Valaciunas Might Be Too Steep For L.A.

One of the Lakers’ primary targets is Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. However, acquiring Valanciunas will not be cheap. The Wizards’ asking price may be too steep for L.A., per Wright. A second-round pick is ideal for the purple and gold.

Valanciunas would be a much-needed addition off the bench for the Lakers. The 32-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 55.4% from the field and a career-best 90.1% at the foul line.

Additionally, the Lakers have also recently inquired about Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, per NBA insider Evan Sidery. The Bulls are expected to deal Vucevic before the trade deadline.

Even then, L.A. would have an easier time trading for Valaciunas than Vucevic. Per Spotrac, Vucevic is earning $20 million this season and is slated to make $21.48 million in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Valaciunas is making $9.9 million this campaign and is projected to earn $10.39 million in 2025-26. Another Western Conference team, the Golden State Warriors, could also outbid the Lakers for Vucevic.

Robert Williams III Is Another Big Man Option

One potential backup center who’s under the radar right now is Robert Williams III. With the Portland Trail Blazers this season, the 6-foot-9 Williams has averaged 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 16.5 minutes per contest in 11 games (one start).

ESPN’s Bobby Marks confirmed the trade rumors earlier this week, stating that the Lakers will be aiming to add another big man to upgrade their roster as the trade deadline approaches.

“With the emergence of forward Max Christie in the starting lineup, the priority in Los Angeles is acquiring a center who can complement Anthony Davis or back him up,” he wrote. “The Lakers rank in the bottom five in points in the paint and second-chance points allowed.”

Under new head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference at 20-15. Although the team has won eight of its last 12 games, it could use another big to bolster the front court.