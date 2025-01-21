If the Los Angeles Lakers want to trade forward Jarred Vanderbilt, the team might be forced to include a first-round pick and another player in the package deal, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt Is In The First Season Of A Four-Year, $48 Million Contract

“For the Lakers to include Vando, they would probably have to put a first-round pick just as an attachment to Vando,” Buha said at the 1:02:00 mark in the YouTube video below.

“Forget the other stuff that you’re giving up… That’s the one issue is that for this to work, it would actually be one first (round pick) and Rui (Hachimura) and a player and then probably a first (round pick) to Toronto or Chicago to take on Vando’s salary.”

Per Spotrac, Vanderbilt is currently under a four-year, $48 million contract with the Lakers. He’s making $10.71 million this season, and his deal includes a 2027-28 player option that is worth $13.28 million.

Unfortunately for the purple and gold, his contract is making him that much more difficult to trade.

In 29 games (six starts) last season, Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 20 minutes per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 66.7% at the free throw line.

“He is a player who is offensively limited, has dealt with injuries, and a lot of people view that as a very negative contract. So, that’s the complicating factor here,” Buha added.”

Vanderbilt Is Close To Returning

Vanderbilt has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut since undergoing multiple surgeries on his feet in the offseason. Although the Kentucky product was making progress during his rehabilitation, he suffered a setback when he developed an effusion in his left knee in December.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick did not provide a timeline for his return, but he did say last week that Vanderbilt is close to returning. Vanderbilt hasn’t appeared in at least 70 games since 2022-23.

“There’s still a few progressions to ultimately return to an NBA game,” Redick said. “He had an off day yesterday. Today was a lighter day, and then we’re going to ramp it back up and that’s difficult right now with the G League traveling…and then our guys are going to play every other day, so we’re not going to have any live action in practice.

“So it’ll be a little bit of a mixed bag over the next week with live play against coaches, live play with coaches, try to mix in a little bit with the stay ready group. But we’ll get enough exposure to live simulation and, hopefully, he’s back soon again. It’s close, but it’s not going to be this week.”

As the Lakers continue their extensive search for a much-needed backup center to add to their lineup, they are reportedly putting both Vanderbilt and Hachimura on the market.