Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball could be on the Los Angeles Lakers’ radar as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, who spoke with Jason Timpf of Hoops Tonight on the matter (24:29 mark).

“I think Lonzo is someone that’s going to be on their radar, and I think depending on the price if you could get him for a second or two seconds, I think that’s an interesting swing, and also someone with that 6-foot-6 frame that could potentially I think be similar to Bruce Brown, check a couple boxes,” Buha said.

“He’s bulked up a little bit throughout his career, so he can guard twos and even some smaller threes and potentially be part of a 1-through-3 switching scheme. And then offensively I think especially coming off the bench as a secondary ball-handler, playmaker, and also a spot-up shooter, I think he’s someone who’s an interesting gamble for them,” Buha added.

Per Spotrac, Ball is in the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract. His $21.39 million player option for this season was exercised last May. If the Bulls decide to move him, he could be the perfect fit for the Lakers.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball Has Appeared In At Least 60 Games In A Season Just Once In His NBA Career

In 23 games (two starts), Ball has averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 20.4 minutes per contest while shooting 36.5% from the floor, 33% from 3-point territory, and 75% at the free throw line.

Ball made his return to the court this year after missing 2 1/2 seasons due to left knee injuries. The severity of his injuries led to him undergoing three knee surgeries, including a meniscus transplant.

Chicago is bringing him off the bench this year and limiting his playing time. Since Ball is in the final year of his deal, it would be wise for the Bulls to consider a trade for the former first-rounder.

Ball was selected No. 2 overall by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft out of UCLA. In 99 games (95 starts) with Los Angeles in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, he averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 32 minutes per contest while shooting 38% from the field and 31.5% from deep.

The California native hasn’t appeared in at least 60 games in a season since 2019-20 with the New Orleans Pelicans.