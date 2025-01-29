Lakers trade rumors: Los Angeles is monitoring Myles Turner ahead of the deadline

NBA Headlines

January 29, 2025

The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. Trade rumors around the league are beginning to ramp up. On Wednesday, the Lakers were in the news with interest in adding a center. 

NBA insider Anthony Irwin reported that Los Angeles has contacted the Pacers about Myles Turner. Los Angeles said they were not going to make any big moves ahead of the deadline. Irwin’s report would suggest otherwise. Will the Lakers go all-in and trade for Myles Turner?

Is Myles Turner a serious trade target for the Lakers?


For the last 10 seasons, Myles Turner has been a member of the Indiana Pacers. He was the 11th pick in the 2015 draft out of Texas. Turner has played in 612 games and has made 579 starts. In the last few seasons, Turner’s name has been floated near the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers are always a team with interest in the 28-year-old. That hasn’t changed in 2024-25 as NBA insider Anthony Irwin reported that the Lakers have contacted the Pacers about Myles Turner.

While the Lakers are interested in trading for Turner, there are reports that the team might not make any moves. NBA insider Marc Stein said Los Angeles would not trade for Nikola Vucevic or Jakob Poeltl. Why would it be any different for Myles Turner? The Lakers need to decide if it’s worth trading away one or even two first-round picks for Myles Turner.

Recently, Lakers starting center Anthony Davis commented that he would love for the team to trade for another center. Davis prefers to play his natural position at PF. Making that happen in 2024-25 might be slim for the Lakers but a trade in the offseason is never out of the question. The NBA trade deadline is next Thursday and the Lakers would need to act quickly if they want to acquire a center. Myles Turner is on their radar but Los Angeles doesn’t want to use all of their draft capital.