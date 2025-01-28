Lakers trade rumors: Los Angeles is not expected to trade for Nikola Vucevic, Jakob Poeltl

LeBron James and the Lakers were on the road Monday night to face the Hornets. Los Angeles won the game 112-107 and is 26-18 in 2024-25. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have won four in a row.

As the trade deadline approaches, rumors continue to circulate. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Los Angeles will not target two centers at this year’s deadline. Stein mentioned Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic and Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl.

Will the Lakers add another big man before the trade deadline next month?

The Lakers currently roster Anthony Davis at center. Recently, Davis commented to the media about the team adding a center so he could move back to power forward. While the one-time NBA champion would like to play PF again, the chances of that happening are slim. Los Angeles would love to add a true center like Nikola Vucevic. However, the Bulls want at least a first-round pick in return and the Lakers do not want to part ways with any draft capital.

Vucevic is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls this season. The 34-year-old has one year left on his three-year contract. Stein mentioned that the Warriors as a team that is targeting Vucevic. Another player the Lakers will not target is big man Jakob Poeltl. He’s in his second stint with the Raptors. Poeltl has two seasons left on a four-year contract. The 29-year-old averages 14 points and 10 rebounds this season.

Head coach J.J. Redick is doing what he can with the Lakers’ roster in 2024-25. The team uses Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup. Los Angeles doesn’t use a true center and Davis plays the five. While the big man would like to play his natural PF position, Davis is still tearing it up for the Lakers. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February, 6. We’ll see if the Lakers make any moves or keep their roster intact.