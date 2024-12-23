The Los Angeles Lakers have “been very high on” Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner for the past few seasons, but they might not be able to acquire him in a trade, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Pacers Center Myles Turner Is In The Final Season Of A Two-Year, $58 Million Contract Extension

While responding to fan questions on a live stream Sunday night, Buha reported the Lakers pursued Turner midway through the 2022-23 season and have continued to inquire about him since then.

However, Buha questioned whether the Pacers would be willing to negotiate a trade deal involving Turner this season, adding that “I’ve not heard of him as like a legitimate candidate” in a swap.

Per Spotrac, Turner is in the final season of a two-year, $58 million contract extension, which he signed with Indiana as part of a renegotiation-and-extend agreement.

Through 27 games (all starts) this season, Turner has averaged 15 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 31.3 minutes per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field, a career-best 40.7% from 3-point range, and 73.8% at the free throw line.

Turner, 28, currently ranks fourth in blocks (56) and fifth in block percentage (6.1%). However, the two-time block champion is also averaging a career-low player efficiency rating (14.4).

Indiana Is Demanding Fair Compensation For Turner

Since the 6-foot-11 Turner is headed for free agency, his future in Indianapolis has to be among the trending topics within Indiana’s front office. He said in October that “I can’t help but laugh” about the steady flow of rumors and that “every year in Indiana has been a contract year at this point.”

Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan may decide to pull the trigger on a potential trade this time around. But the other team might not be the Lakers, considering their superstars are off limits. Buha cited a “tough, physical, defensive-minded center” as a clear area of need for Los Angeles.

According to Basketball-Reference, the Lakers are 16th in offensive rating (112.3), 20th in defensive rating (114.3), 27th in total rebounds (41.6 per game), and 17th in blocks (5.1 per game).

Meanwhile, the Pacers sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-15 record. The team is still only two games behind the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana can secure a top-six seed and avoid the play-in tournament. Indiana is demanding to be well-compensated for Turner, in the event a trade materializes. Unless the Lakers are that desperate to acquire Turner, the Pacers could likely ride out the season with the 10-year veteran.