The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting two players for a potential trade to bolster their injury-plagued frontcourt: Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams and Washington Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Robert Williams, Jonas Valanciunas Are Affordable Centers To Help Strengthen L.A.’s Frontcourt

Williams and Valanciunas were mentioned as the “two guys piquing the [Los Angeles Lakers’] interest right now,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday at the two-minute mark below.

Through nine appearances (one start), Williams has averaged 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 17.6 minutes per contest while shooting 73.8% from the field and a career-best 92.3% at the free throw line.

Williams missed time at the beginning of the year due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered during training camp. Although the Texas A&M product made his debut on Nov. 8, he then suffered a concussion on Nov. 25 after falling to the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Louisiana native returned to the court on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. On Nov. 17, he scored a season-high 14 points on six field goals and a pair of free throws versus the Atlanta Hawks.

While Robert Williams could be a solid addition for the Lakers, trading for another injury-prone player might not be ideal for a struggling team. He missed all but six games last year after suffering a patellar dislocation.

In March 2022, Williams suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. He played in just 35 games in 2022-23 as well. However, at least he’s affordable. His contract has two years and $12 million remaining and runs through 2025-26.

Jonas Valanciunas Signed A Three-Year, $30 Million Contract With The Wizards During the Offseason

Meanwhile, Valanciunas has averaged 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 19.6 minutes per contest through 25 games (six starts) with the Wizards. His role with Washington has been mostly inconsistent.

The 6-foot-11 Valanciunas played 30 minutes as a starter at Milwaukee on Nov. 30, but he was limited to a season-low nine minutes against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 15.

During the offseason, Valanciunas signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Washington, but various teams are inquiring about the 13-year veteran. Since the Wizards have the worst record in the league at 4-21, a fire sale is not out of the question for a roster with some young talent.

The Lakers could have added Valanciunas during the offseason when LeBron James offered to take less money for the team to add an “impact player,” according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin’s report from July.

“James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN that his client was willing to take even less money in order to open up the $12.9 midlevel exception for the Lakers to use to try to sign an ‘impact player.’ The players who fit that bill included Klay Thompson, James Harden, Jonas Valanciunas and DeMar DeRozan, sources told ESPN.”

Lakers Have Won Only Five Of Their Past 13 Games

The Lakers started strong at 10-4 but have won just five of their last 13 games. That stretch included losses that saw L.A. give up 134 points in back-to-back losses on Dec. 4 and 6 to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.

Having said that, the Lakers have bounced back with wins in three out of their past four games. To keep the momentum going, a trade for another big and/or perimeter threat is necessary.

In L.A.’s 113-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leader in regular-season minutes played. The four-time MVP has logged 57,471 minutes over 1,517 games.