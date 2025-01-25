Lakers Trade Rumors: Rui Hachimura Likely Not Being Moved

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unwilling to trade sixth-year forward Rui Hachimura ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, according to team beat writer Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“I spoke to a Lakers source about this where I was talking about a trade that involves Rui Hachimura going out in the trade and they’re like, ‘I don’t know, Rui’s pretty good!’ And that is the thing,” Woike told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on “Buha’s Block.”

“I think that people have to realize is that like there is a reason why that is not a contract, that is not a player you might have to attach the same assets to that you would if you were sending out say, Jared Vanderbilt in a trade. It’s important to remember that. That like he has real value, he has value to what they’re doing.”

Hachimura, who turns 27 on Feb. 8, is currently in the second season of the three-year, $51 million contract that he signed with the Lakers in July 2023. He’s making $17 million this campaign and is slated to earn $18.25 million in 2025-26. His 2024-25 salary represents 12.09% of the league’s cap, according to Spotrac.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Rui Hachimura Is Averaging The Fourth-Most Minutes On The Team This Season

Through 37 games (all starts), Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a career-high 32.1 minutes per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field, 41% from 3-point range, and 77.5% at the free throw line.

The Lakers are +6.1 points per 100 possessions with Hachimura on the floor this season, which is second-best on the team to Austin Reaves. Hachimura’s career-high 32.1 minutes are the fourth-most on the squad behind James, Davis, and Reaves.

“[Lakers head coach] JJ Redick has said this right in terms of, ‘here is your job, go do your job,” Woike added. “[Hachimura] has been number one in terms of consistency and doing that right now.”

Although the Lakers aren’t interested in trading Hachimura, they might have to in order to land a potential All-Star center. Los Angeles has been linked to Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic, and Portland Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams III.

“He is their most direct pathway to making a ‘bigger trade,'” Woike said of Hachimura. “That is the one contract — but he matters.”

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will have to find another way to acquire a center without moving key pieces.