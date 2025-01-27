Utah Jazz star center Walker Kessler remains the Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 1 target ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, despite the purple and gold failing to meet Jazz general manager Justin Zanik’s steep asking price.

During an appearance on NBA Countdown, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers have made several offers for Kessler but have yet to agree to trade multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for the 7-footer.

“They’ve tried to get Walker Kessler many times, they have not been able to meet that steep price,” Charania said. “I’m sure they will keep trying.”

This comes after Lakers center Anthony Davis said that the team needs “another big” so that he can shift over to power forward. Prior to last Thursday’s 117-96 win over the Boston Celtics, Davis told Charania in an interview that Los Angeles had “the perfect construction” of a team in 2020 when he played center.

According to Spotrac, Kessler is in the third season of his four-year, $13.37 million contract. The Auburn product is under contract through 2025-26 and can hit restricted free agency following that season. He’s earning $2.9 million this season, and Utah picked up his $4.87 million club option for 2025-26 in October.

Kessler Is Averaging Career Highs Of 11.3 Points, 11.5 Rebounds

In 35 games (all starts) with the Jazz this season, Kessler has averaged career highs of 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 29.7 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 73.3% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Although his low salary and solid play gives Kessler significant value on the trade market, teams have still not been willing to ante up several draft picks for the former first-rounder.

Among the centers the Lakers are targeting include Washington Wizards’ Jonas Valanciunas, Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic, Portland Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams III, and potentially Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner.

Utah is not expected to lower its asking price, considering the team is just 10-32 and sits dead last in the Western Conference standings. Zanik is working to build the roster for the future.

In December, the Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks (2027, 2030, and 2031) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Jazz Traded Three First-Round Picks To The Phoenix Suns For A 2031 Unprotected First-Rounder

Last week, the Jazz traded three first-rounders to the Phoenix Suns for a 2031 unprotected first-round pick. Utah traded away its 2025 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah (protected)), 2027 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah), and 2029 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota (protected), or Utah).

The 2031 first-round pick could potentially become the No. 1 overall pick. None of Utah’s three first-rounders traded away have any chance of securing that spot.

“The way it makes sense for us is that we now have another shot at a pick that has a lot of variability,” Zanik told Craig Bolerjak and Thurl Bailey during the Jazz-Thunder game on Jan. 22. “The three picks we traded have no chance to be the No. 1 pick, and this one does.

“We’ve always talked about bites at the apple or more swings in the draft, but it is also about the quality of the swings, and this is, in my opinion, the most valuable asset on the market right now.”