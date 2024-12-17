The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to strengthen their roster ahead of the trade deadline and Brooklyn Nets pair Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have been touted as potential targets.

LeBron, help is on the way…in the form of Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith

The Lakers certainly aren’t wasting any of the sacred, precious time LeBron James has left in the game (if you can’t tell, I’m being sarcastic).

Following a bright start to his new role as head coach, JJ Redick’s side find themselves scrapping at the bottom of the play-in picture with a 14-12 record.

Not to worry however as Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are on the case to find the pieces to take the Lakers to the next level…one of/both Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets.

As per Jovan Buha, Brooklyn are likely to shop the pair as soon as possible and they’ve been on Los Angeles’ radar for months already.

Johnson played an important role in the Phoenix Suns‘ path to the NBA Finals in 2021 and he’s enjoying a productive season in New York, averaging 18.6 points a night.

The 28-year-old is widely regarded as one of the league’s top three-point shooters (43% on 3.2 makes a game) and he could do plenty for the Lakers’ spacing.

On the other hand, veteran Finney-Smith’s 11 points a game could be a useful asset off the bench and he earns significantly less than Johnson ($14.9 million vs $22.5 million).

Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are names to watch for the Lakers, per @jovanbuha “Brooklyn is expected to make wings Cam Johnson ($22.5 million but with a likely cap hit of $27 million) and Dorian Finney-Smith ($14.9 million) available — and much sooner than the Feb. 6… pic.twitter.com/klNtApCwPE — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 17, 2024

Lakers need something to change quickly or they could be another first-round flop

As per the best online sportsbooks, Los Angeles are a far cry from winning the NBA championship at odds of +4000 and they’re odds-on (-125) to participate in the play-in tournament.

Since winning the title in 2020, the Lakers have made it past the first round once and even missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

With LeBron’s time running out, Pelinka and Buss need to draw up a hail mary. They’ve waited too long already.