NBA

Lakers trade targets include Nets duo Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith

Author photo
By
Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on December 17, 2024

Screenshot

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to strengthen their roster ahead of the trade deadline and Brooklyn Nets pair Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have been touted as potential targets.

LeBron, help is on the way…in the form of Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith

The Lakers certainly aren’t wasting any of the sacred, precious time LeBron James has left in the game (if you can’t tell, I’m being sarcastic).

Following a bright start to his new role as head coach, JJ Redick’s side find themselves scrapping at the bottom of the play-in picture with a 14-12 record.

Not to worry however as Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are on the case to find the pieces to take the Lakers to the next level…one of/both Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets.

As per Jovan Buha, Brooklyn are likely to shop the pair as soon as possible and they’ve been on Los Angeles’ radar for months already.

Johnson played an important role in the Phoenix Suns‘ path to the NBA Finals in 2021 and he’s enjoying a productive season in New York, averaging 18.6 points a night.

The 28-year-old is widely regarded as one of the league’s top three-point shooters (43% on 3.2 makes a game) and he could do plenty for the Lakers’ spacing.

On the other hand, veteran Finney-Smith’s 11 points a game could be a useful asset off the bench and he earns significantly less than Johnson ($14.9 million vs $22.5 million).

Lakers need something to change quickly or they could be another first-round flop

As per the best online sportsbooks, Los Angeles are a far cry from winning the NBA championship at odds of +4000 and they’re odds-on (-125) to participate in the play-in tournament.

Since winning the title in 2020, the Lakers have made it past the first round once and even missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

With LeBron’s time running out, Pelinka and Buss need to draw up a hail mary. They’ve waited too long already.

Tags

Author photo
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons