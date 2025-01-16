The Los Angeles Lakers have waived two-way guard Quincy Olivari and signed free agent center Trey Jemison to their newly available two-way slot, sources informed NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein.

Jemison is now the Lakers’ second center inked to a two-way deal, joining Christian Koloko. According to Spotrac, forward Armel Traore is Los Angeles’ third rostered two-way player.

Trey Jemison previously played for the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans

Jemison, 25, went undrafted out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2023 and joined the New Orleans Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

He subsequently signed 10-day contracts with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, and was later picked up by Memphis on a two-way deal to end the 2023-24 season.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed center Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract



Jemison was cut by the Grizzlies this past summer, before being picked up by the Pelicans. The Birmingham native had most recently been on a two-way deal with New Orleans.

However, New Orleans waived the 6-foot-11 big man last week. In 16 games off the bench with an injury-plagued Pelicans squad, Jemison averaged 2.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 10.4 minutes per contest.

Los Angeles Lakers needed another center since Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt have been sidelined all season

With Birmingham last season, Jemison averaged 10.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 31.6 minutes per contest across 25 appearances.

The Lakers have been dealing with long-term injuries to several of their reserve big men this season. For that reason, Los Angeles’ front office sought immediate assistance to support veteran center Anthony Davis.

As a two-way player, Jemison will likely split his time between Los Angeles’ G League club, the South Bay Lakers, and the NBA team. Backup center Christian Wood and forward Jarred Vanderbilt have been sidelined all season while recuperating from offseason surgeries.

Reserve center Jaxson Hayes has been in and out of the lineup for much of the year. Koloko has been the only other big man behind Davis to play significant time this season as a healthy center.