Lauri Markkanen To ‘Delay’ Signing Contract Extension With Jazz

Lauri Markkanen reportedly plans to delay signing his contract extension with the Utah Jazz in order to become untradeable during the 2024-25 NBA season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Although Markkanen is eligible to sign his extension with Utah on Tuesday, he is waiting until Wednesday or later to ink his new deal, making him ineligible to be traded this upcoming season.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, Markkanen wouldn’t be eligible to be traded for six months after his new agreement. This would fall one day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

All indications are Lauri Markkanen won’t sign any extension with Utah until after the day he becomes eligible to re-up with the Jazz tomorrow, league sources told @YahooSports, ruling the talented 27-year-old off the trade market for the 2024-25 season: https://t.co/VqfxRC1ehu — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 5, 2024

This means if the 2023 All-Star waits at least one more day and signs a new deal on Wednesday or later, Utah wouldn’t be able to trade him until the end of the 2024-25 season.

On Tuesday, Markkanen will be eligible for a contract extension that could increase his 2024-25 salary from $18 million. His salary for next season became fully guaranteed in June.

Lauri Markkanen waiting to sign his contract extension with the Utah Jazz will nix any potential trades

ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Tim MacMahon reported on Monday that the Golden State Warriors have been the “most aggressive” suitor for the forward on the trade market.

However, the Warriors and Jazz have “not come close” on a potential deal in discussions. Utah remains interested in Golden State guard Brandon Podziemski. Though, the Warriors have been “very protective” of the 21-year-old, per Marks and MacMahon.

Additionally, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the Warriors’ trade proposals for Lauri Markkanen haven’t included Podziemski or forward Jonathan Kuminga.

In Markkanen’s first season with the Jazz in 2022-23, he won NBA Most Improved Player of the Year after averaging career highs of 25.6 points, 8.7 field goals, and 34.4 minutes per game. He also shot a career-best 49.9% from the floor and a then-career-best 87.5% at the free throw line.

Furthermore, in Utah’s 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 5, 2023, the wing scored a career-high 49 points in 37 minutes of action. He shot 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the field and drained six 3-pointers.

In 55 games (all starts) with the Jazz last season, he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, a career-high 2.0 assists, and 33.1 minutes per contest. The Arizona product shot 48% from the floor, 39.9% from 3-point range, and a career-best 89.9% at the foul line as well.