LeBron James agrees with new changes to the 2025 All-Star Game

Ever since the league announced changes to next year’s All-Star Game, the decision has received mixed reviews from both fans and the players. The NBA decided that the midseason showcase should now turn into a tournament-style format made up of four teams with eight players each.

While the first three teams will consist on the traditional selection of All-Star players, each drafted by Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, the fourth squad will be made up of the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge, which will have NBA rookies, sophomores and young G League stars.

Right before the Lakers faced the Kings this Thursday evening in Sacramento, the press asked LeBron James on his thoughts over the new competition, revealing that “something had to change.”

LeBron James on the potential changes in the NBA All-Star Game & NBA in general: “It’s not just the All-Star Game. It’s our game in general… there’s a lot of threes being shot. It’s a bigger conversation.” Agree or disagree with LeBron? 🤔 Via. @mcten pic.twitter.com/lSXstocEkx — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 19, 2024

“We’ll see, we’ll see when we get there. It’s different,” said the all-time NBA leader in points. “Obviously, anytime you make some type of change it’s gonna be some buck back. I don’t know. I mean, I have my ideas of what could possibly work.”

When asked about what those ideas were, LeBron preferred not to reveal them, at least not them before Los Angeles’ match against Sacramento. However, he’s convinced that the All-Star competition needs to be perfected: “You got to do something. Obviously, the last couple of years have not been a great All-Star Game that Sunday night.”

Last year, for example, the clash between East and West athlete was criticized for it showing a lack of competitiveness and very poor defense. The match then resulted in a historic 211-186, the most points ever scored in an All-Star Game.

However, other NBA icons as Kevin Durant would rather things stayed the same. “I hate it,” the Phoenix forward shared this week. “Absolutely hate it. It’s terrible. All-Star Game formats changing — all the formats are terrible in my opinion. We should just go back to East-West, just play a game.”