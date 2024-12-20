LeBron James Becomes NBA’s All-Time Leader In Minutes Played

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James surpassed Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most regular-season minutes played in NBA history, logging 57,471 minutes over 1,517 games, in Thursday night’s 113-100 win over the Sacramento Kings.

James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, surpassed Abdul-Jabbar (57,446 minutes) with his 10th minute played against Sacramento, adding yet another major record to his career résumé. The four-time MVP is already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 41,040 career points.

“I just think it’s just a commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” James said about his achievement, reflecting on how he’s spent more than 957 hours playing in professional basketball games.

Making every minute count 👏 LeBron James is officially 1st in all-time minutes played in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/I0hND1yRrA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2024



“One of the coaches came in and congratulated me. My teammates said f—k off,” James said with a smile. “They told me I’m old as hell. It’s a pretty cool honor. Obviously, anytime I’m linking with some of the greatest that ever played this game.

“I’ve been available to my teammates, I’ve been able to do this at a high level for two decades, and I continue to put myself in record books in this game of basketball that I love so much, and the best league in the world. It’s pretty cool, and it’s very humbling.”

According to NBA.com, LeBron James has spent 3,446,940 seconds, 57,449 minutes, 957.5 hours, 39.9 days, 5.7 weeks, and 1.3 months on the basketball court across his 22-year playing career.

Interesting enough, James passed Abdul-Jabbar in minutes played in the same city where he played his first NBA regular-season game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 29, 2003.

LeBron James reflected on becoming the all-time leader in NBA regular season minutes, adding to already being No. 1 in playoff minutes. How did his teammates react? “They told me I’m old as hell” pic.twitter.com/VlmcfydawM — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 20, 2024

In the Lakers’ Thursday night victory, James finished with 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and a block in 34 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-21 (38.1%) shooting from the field, 1-of-4 (25%) from 3-point range, and made a pair of free throws.

“His voice is what we missed the two games that he was out — on both ends of the floor,” said teammate Anthony Davis, who finished with 21 points and season highs of 19 rebounds and six blocks.

“I mean, he’s a natural-born leader when it comes to the game. … When it’s time where it might seem chaotic, he’s able to kind of take control and just get us into something, and we try to execute as good as possible.”

James is the oldest NBA player to post three straight triple-doubles

In addition to James being the oldest active NBA player, he and Vince Carter are the only players in league history to play in 22 seasons. However, the 20-time All-Star has finally shown signs of aging, recently taking an eight-day absence from the team to rehabilitate a left foot injury.

Through 25 games (all starts), James is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 35 minutes per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range, and 74.8% at the free throw line.

In November, James also became the oldest NBA player to post three straight triple-doubles. The triple-double streak tied the longest of his career, matching the three he had from Nov. 1 to 5, 2019; Dec. 14 through 17, 2017; and March 7 to 12, 2009.

The Lakers will remain in Sacramento to finish off their two-game set Saturday.