NBA

LeBron James becomes the second 40-year-old in NBA history to record a triple double

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated12 mins ago on January 22, 2025

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

With his statline against the Wizards on Tuesday night LeBron James became just the second 40-year-old in NBA history to record a triple double.  

LeBron Continues To Make History

LeBron James was yet again making history in the NBA on Tuesday night, as he became the second 40-year-old in history to record a triple double – alongside Karl Malone.

James scored 21 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists on a dominant night, with the Lakers beating Washington by 23 points in LA.

His triple double was James’ ninth of the season and the 121st in his career, moving him to within 27 of Magic Johnson in fourth on the all-time standings.

The 40-year-old’s triple double looked even more impressive considering James had just travelled to and from Atlanta to watch Ohio State win the College Football Playoff Championship game.

“It was great to be there [in Atlanta],” James said after his triple double. “I was (also) there 10 years ago, I believe, when they won it. I was there in Dallas when they won it. To be there yesterday with a lot of my family and friends, it was super cool to be able to have that moment. We’re all diehard Ohio State fans back home.”

James also managed to surpass Scottie Pippen in the all-time steals standings on Tuesday night, with his 2,308th career steal moving him up to seventh on the list.

WATCH: LeBron James triple double vs Wizards

Bronny James & AD Cap Off Win

LeBron wasn’t the only one firing on Tuesday night, as Anthony Davis led all points scoring for both teams with a 29 point double double and four blocks.

After scoring just 16 against the Clippers in their previous game Davis was clearly eager to get back on track and with 14/22 shooting against the Wizards it is safe to say the big man was back to his normal self.

The loss for Washington was their 11th in a row, which is comfortably the worst losing streak in the league this season.

Bronny James completed a perfect night for the James family towards the end of the win, playing two minutes in his second appearance in back to back games.

Related

Lakers Kobe Bryant 'Achilles Game' Nikes To Hit Auction, Could Fetch $600K Sotheby's
NBA
Kobe Bryant ‘Achilles Game’ Nikes To Hit Auction, Could Fetch $600K James Foglio  •  7M
Miami Heat Jimmy Butler Wears Suns-Colored Shoes Against Trail Blazers Amid Trade Rumors
NBA
Jimmy Butler Wears Suns-Colored Shoes Against Trail Blazers Amid Trade Rumors James Foglio  •  1H
Robert Williams Trail Blazers pic
NBA Headlines
Rockets trade rumors: Houston has interest in Portland’s Robert Williams Zach Wolpin  •  1H
Clippers vs Celtics
NBA
How to watch Clippers vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream Oliver Taliku  •  1H
Author photo
Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku