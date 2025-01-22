With his statline against the Wizards on Tuesday night LeBron James became just the second 40-year-old in NBA history to record a triple double.

LeBron Continues To Make History

LeBron James was yet again making history in the NBA on Tuesday night, as he became the second 40-year-old in history to record a triple double – alongside Karl Malone.

James scored 21 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists on a dominant night, with the Lakers beating Washington by 23 points in LA.

His triple double was James’ ninth of the season and the 121st in his career, moving him to within 27 of Magic Johnson in fourth on the all-time standings.

The 40-year-old’s triple double looked even more impressive considering James had just travelled to and from Atlanta to watch Ohio State win the College Football Playoff Championship game.

“It was great to be there [in Atlanta],” James said after his triple double. “I was (also) there 10 years ago, I believe, when they won it. I was there in Dallas when they won it. To be there yesterday with a lot of my family and friends, it was super cool to be able to have that moment. We’re all diehard Ohio State fans back home.”

James also managed to surpass Scottie Pippen in the all-time steals standings on Tuesday night, with his 2,308th career steal moving him up to seventh on the list.

WATCH: LeBron James triple double vs Wizards

Bronny James & AD Cap Off Win

LeBron wasn’t the only one firing on Tuesday night, as Anthony Davis led all points scoring for both teams with a 29 point double double and four blocks.

After scoring just 16 against the Clippers in their previous game Davis was clearly eager to get back on track and with 14/22 shooting against the Wizards it is safe to say the big man was back to his normal self.

The loss for Washington was their 11th in a row, which is comfortably the worst losing streak in the league this season.

Bronny James completed a perfect night for the James family towards the end of the win, playing two minutes in his second appearance in back to back games.