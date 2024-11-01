LeBron James endorses Kamala Harris for President: ‘The choice is clear’

Just like he’s done many times before, LeBron James decided to use his social media platforms to endorse Kamala Harris as the new President of the United States of America. The race for the White House is reaching its climax as we are only days away from the elections, so the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is hoping to steer some undecided voters.

“The choice is clear to me,” he wrote while posting a video this Thursday, in which the Lakers superstar makes his opinions heard. The video has created a lot of controversy on social media, especially as it features Donald Trump’s past remarks using demeaning language when talking about migrants, with images of historic black suffering.

The post also shows Tony Hinchcliffe’s recent performance at Madison Square Garden’s Republican rally, in which he joked about Puerto Rico, Latinos and Black people. “That’s one of my buddies, we carved watermelons together, it was awesome,“ the comedian said in a snippet of Sunday’s roast in New York.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

The four-time NBA champion expressed himself as if these elections are a no brainer. “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me,” LeBron wrote in the post that includes the polemic video. “VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

This is not the first time that the purple and gold star has criticized the former President, just as it is his third time endorsing the Democratic candidate. Back in 2020, he showed his approval of Joe Biden, and following his victory, James trolled Trump by sharing an edited photo of him being blocked by the current President.

The 39-year-old had endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her unsuccessful presidential run back in 2016, and even went to the extent of calling Trump a “bum” in 2017, when he was already settling into his first year in the White House.

The basketball superstar has received a lot of criticism for his political views, as most fans believe that he should stick to playing sports and keep his opinions to himself. The future Hall of Famer is currently playing his 22nd NBA campaign alongside his 20-year-old son Bronny.

Last year Lakers fans booed President Joe Biden on jumbotron at Crypto.com Arena during State of the Union address

The same night LeBron was about to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record last year, the purple and gold organization decided to play Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on the Crypto.com Arena’s jumbotron.

To many people’s surprise, the crowd decided to boo the political intervention. This was certainly unexpected, especially considering that California is one of the most Democratic states in the country, but seems more clear than ever that fans don’t want to mix sports with politics.

Fans were heard saying “We did it, Joe” and “Stop wasting our time.” President Biden’s speech was quite extensive. It clocked in at one hour, 12 minutes, and 40 seconds, making it the eighth-longest State of the Union address of the last 60 years, per Yahoo data.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump delivered longer speeches than Biden. Clinton gave four addresses that lasted longer, and Trump delivered a total of three lengthy speeches.